Don Sweeney decided to fire Bruce Cassidy, who spent 6 years at Boston Bruins. Sweeney explained his decision and why he decided it was best for Cassidy to leave the bench. “I felt that both the message and how it was being delivered and maybe more importantly, maybe how it was being received — young and old (wasn’t getting through),” Sweeney said for nesn.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO