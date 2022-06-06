ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drugs found ‘in plain view’ in Fairmont apartment

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been arrested after Fairmont Police found meth and paraphernalia after responding to a domestic dispute call.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a domestic situation where a man and woman were screaming at each other. During an initial investigation at an apartment on Oakwood Road in Fairmont, officers found baggies of a white crystal substance in plain view and other evidence that suggested that Dale Ridenour, 30 of Fairmont, was in possession of narcotics.

Dale Ridenour

Police then obtained a search warrant for the apartment. On June 3, they conducted the search and found multiple packages of white crystal substance and a scale with a plastic container holding white residue, according to the complaint.

Woman admits to using meth before picking up her daughter in Elkins

The scale had been zeroed to the weight of the substance, meaning that Ridenour had been actively dividing the substances right before officers arrived, according to the complaint.

The substance, which field-tested positive for meth, weighed 13.37 grams, police said, which is more than someone would carry for personal use, according to the complaint. Officers also found clean and used plastic baggies.

Ridenour has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bail.

