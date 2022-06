BAYONNE — Two brothers drowned at the indoor Lincoln Community School pool Wednesday after lifeguards and first responders could not revive them. Bayonne police said the brothers, ages 16 and 19, became distressed in the deep end of the pool and could not resurface. Two of the three lifeguards on duty jumped into the water and pulled the brothers out. Along with a third lifeguard, they administered CPR before first responders arrived, according to police.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO