Monroe, MI

Sunday ATV crash leaves Monroe woman in critical condition

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 62-year-old Monroe woman is in critical condition following a crash Sunday involving their Polaris off-road vehicle, officials said. The crash happened in the 1600 block of Sheick Road near Stewart Road in Raisinville Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's...

www.detroitnews.com

Detroit News

Police probe crashes in Pontiac, Orion Twp. that left bicyclist, driver dead

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating a pair of crashes reported 30 minutes apart Wednesday that left two people dead. A bicyclist was struck around 5 p.m. after riding into the path of a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 on Myrtle Street at Cesar Chavez Avenue in Pontiac, investigators said in a statement.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Driver fled police, rammed cruiser in Genesee Co., MSP says

A man is facing charges after leading authorities on a chase this week in Genesee County and hitting a Michigan State Police cruiser, the agency said. Troopers were called early Wednesday to assist police pursuing a man wanted in connection with a felonious assault and weapon complaint in Burton, said Lt. Kimberly Vetter, the public information officer for the MSP Third District.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man dies in Jackson Co. crash

SANDSTONE TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 74-year-old man is dead after being rear-ended in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash at around 10:24 a.m. on June 8. The initial investigation has found that traffic on I-94 was stopped due to an unrelated accident near Dearing Rd. A Ford Escape, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oxford man critically injured in gravel hauler crash

An Oxford Township man is in critical condition after crashing into a gravel hauler Tuesday morning at the intersection of Drahner and Lapeer Roads. According to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the 82-year-old Oxford Township resident collided with a Peterbilt tandem gravel hauler at approximately 8:36 a.m., when the driver attempted to make a left turn on Drahner Road. The driver of the gravel hauler, a 47-year-old Attica man, entered the intersection heading southbound on Lapeer Road. One of the sand-filled trailers in the gravel hauler overturned in the crash.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo Fire Captain retires while fighting house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Captain Raymond Coci with Toledo Fire and Rescue went on his last call Thursday morning, leading crews to the intersection of Locust and East Bancroft streets for a fire at a duplex, less than two hours before his scheduled retirement. "Well, I was the first officer...
thesalinepost.com

SALINE POLICE REPORTS: Police Respond to 2 Domestic Assault Complaints

Saline Police were called to Six Trails Apartments for an alleged domestic assault on May 27. A woman told police that they were driving home from a family member's home when her husband became angry because she questioned him about drinking alcohol. At one point, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and yanked it toward him, causing the vehicle to swerve. When they arrived at the apartment, the man allegedly refused to let her have her purse. She told him she'd call 911 if she did not let her have her belongings. At that point the man took her phone. She told police when she reached over the center console to grab her phone, her husband punched her underneath her right eye. She was able to get her phone and call 911. Her husband left in their vehicle.
SALINE, MI
13abc.com

Man re-tried, convicted on lesser charges in fatal crash on US-24

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville man who officials say fatally struck a construction worker on US-24 in 2018 has been sentenced for the second time on reduced charges. Michael Massucci was convicted of vehicular homicide in 2019 for striking in killing Nathan Soto, a construction worker, on US-24 near Fallen Timbers in August of 2018. He was ordered to serve 7 years in prison.
WATERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

House explodes in Bluffton; two bodies found during investigation

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Crews are investigating a deadly home explosion in Bluffton, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of State Route 103 sometime around 6:30 p.m. Crews were dispatched to a residential fire and upon arrival, found it was a house explosion, Bluffton Fire Chief John Kinn said.
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The storefront of The Loonar Station at Cricket West is boarded up after security footage shows a car full of people rammed the building in an apparent smash and grab. Through the window of the business next door, you can see headlights then hear the impact....
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in armed robbery at west side store

Detroit — Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery last week of a Family Dollar store on the city's west side. Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. last week Monday at a store in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard at Linwood.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

LPD needs help in two separate shooting cases & burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing. CASE ONE:The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Detroit hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said. Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist killed by drunken driver on Woodward

A Warren man was killed by a drunken driver as he rode his motorcycle on Woodward in Pontiac over the weekend. A 63-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he pulled in front of the victim, Wyatt Streetman.

