Kentucky State

Strawberry tea possibly linked to Hepatitis A outbreak recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Calif. (WXIN) — An organic tea has been recalled over its possible connection to strawberries potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the company Urban Remedy is voluntarily recalling Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose.

According to Urban Remedy, it contracts with Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. to co-manufacture the organic tea. Youngstown may have used the FreshKampo organic strawberries that are believed to be the source of the Hepatitis A outbreak that’s under investigation by the FDA, according to Thrillist.

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said in late May.

The organic tea was sold in 12 oz. bottles in stores in 23 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming — between May 17 and May 29 of this year.

Urban Remedy says anyone who bought the product should not drink it. If you do consume the tea, the company recommends you “consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the tea to date.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease, according to the FDA. In rare cases, it can progress to liver failure.

According to the FDA, illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

