BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zenona Newsome, 67, died peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1955 in Boardman, Ohio to the late William and Betty (Wellington) Hanna. She married the love of her life, Paul Ray Newsome on December 21, 1975 and she was able...

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO