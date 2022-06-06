ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old Mets prospect hit 2 home runs in his professional debut

By Tim Boyle
Who is this Jesus Baez kid? Any relation to Javier? If his debut in the Dominican Summer League is any indication of what’s to come for this 17-year-old New York Mets prospect, clear the path to the big leagues for him. He’s going to be a star....

