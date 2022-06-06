ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 13:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gibson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Wabash County in southeastern Illinois Southwestern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Carmel to 8 miles northwest of Owensville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Owensville around 315 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy