– Margaret Patricia (Condon) Valcour, 85, beloved wife of 65 years and adored mother, gently and peacefully shuffled off this mortal coil on Wednesday, June 1, in the presence of her husband and children. She rejoins her parents James Condon and Margaret Mahoney, her treasured son, Steven Patrick, her brother James Condon, her sister Eleanor Durant, and the many others now passed whom she blessed with her love, her gentle grace, her wry, witty humor and her deep compassion.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO