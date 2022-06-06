ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas average gas price hits another record of $4.40

By Miriam Battles
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZB0Fq_0g28LMru00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers can expect to pay more at the pumps as the state’s average gas price jumped to another record high overnight.

The average gas price in the Natural State is $4.40 per gallon, according to AAA. Diesel fuel jumped to $5.24 per gallon.

According to AAA’s gas prices map, every county in Arkansas has surpassed the $4 average. The map shows that drivers in Montgomery County are paying an average of $4.70. The lowest gas average in the state is in Perry County with an average of $4.23.

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average of $4.46 per gallon. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.42 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying an average of $4.35 per gallon.

AAA officials said that gas rose as travel volume increased during Memorial Day weekend, causing the national average for a gallon of gas to jump to $4.86.

Gas prices hit new record of $4.86 per gallon

Though gas prices are surging, AAA officials said that consumers are still paying to fuel their vehicles.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
5newsonline.com

Arkansas's Natural State Jackpot hits record high of $440K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's only draw game, the Natural State Jackpot, has reached a record high prize of $440,000. The previous high was set in May 2019 when the jackpot was $430,000, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. The game started in October 2012 and drawing held at...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Arkansas woman shocked after $23,000 water bill

PROCTOR, Ark.– A Crittenden County, Arkansas woman is overwhelmed after she says her monthly water bill went from a normal $100 to a staggering $23,000. Kristan Bussman said she contacted Midway Public Water Authority in Proctor, Arkansas after she received the bill. “Anywhere from 50 to $100 is the most we’ve really ever used,” Bussman […]
PROCTOR, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol#Central Arkansas#The Natural State#Aaa#Springs
crossroadstoday.com

3 dead after Arkansas highway crashes during thunderstorms

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles...
FRIENDSHIP, AR
thv11.com

'That's a myth' | Petroleum engineer busts gas mileage myths

HOUSTON — As fuel prices continue to rise at gasoline pumps across the country, more people are willing to try anything to stretch their budget, even testing unverified tricks shared on social media. “These are desperate times,” said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, the Chief Energy Officer for the University of Houston....
HOUSTON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Gas Price
searktoday.com

Chance of severe weather in Southeast Arkansas

Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lincoln and Arkansas counties in Southeast Arkansas remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. 3:46 p.m. — The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Desha County until 4:15 p.m. 3:35 p.m. — A Severe Thunderstorm...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

No, Braum's is not coming to Conway...yet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about taking you beyond the plate and sharing the stories of locally own restaurants and eateries. Over the last month there has been so much news in the local food scene. Here’s what’s happening:. Count Porkula – The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Arkansas ‘Free Fishing Weekend’ begins Friday

A proclamation made by Governor Asa Hutchinson has permitted anyone in Arkansas to fish without a license or trout stamp beginning Friday.’Free Fishing Weekend’ will last until midnight Sunday night. An annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved by the governor, ‘Free Fishing...
5newsonline.com

Electric vehicles in Arkansas up 43% compared to the end of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Electric vehicles registered in Arkansas are up 43% in the first five months of 2022 from the end of 2021, according to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Hardin said the increase in electric vehicles in the state is something the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas airports awarded $9.9 million from FAA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas airports will receive $9.9 million in funding to help facilities statewide with upgrades and better service. According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, it’s part of a $518 million round of funding in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2022 Airport Improvement Program.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

300 acres of Ozark National Forest to be preserved in Northwest Arkansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Earlier this week, the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced they received grant funding from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund. The funding will go towards NWALT's first-ever loan to purchase land. The land consists of 300 acres of Ozark forest and sits...
fox16.com

Major warmup arrives in Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – We are only a week and a half into June, and so far, while conditions have been on the humid side, temperatures have not been too warm. We hit 92 on June first, but since then temperatures have been hovering around seasonal averages in the mid to upper 80s. For the first two weeks of June, average temperatures range from 85-88.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy