BR leaders, activists gather for town hall regarding gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Saturday town hall hosted by local clergy featured representatives from the East Baton Rouge Mayor’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, and a host of other local leaders.

The meeting centered around the subject of gun violence in the Baton Rouge area and took place at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Concerned citizens attended the event in hopes of hearing and offering solutions related to the reduction of criminal activity in the capital area.

The group credited with organizing the event is referred to as ‘Prophetic Voices: A Coalition of Concerned Clergy.’

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.