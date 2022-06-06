Police investigating after antisemitic pamphlets left on front lawns in Peabody

Police searched the area and are working to determine the source.

Some Peabody residents got up Saturday morning to find pamphlets with antisemitic writing left on their front lawns.

Police were called around 9:28 a.m. Saturday to the West Peabody area due to the pamphlets, according to Capt. Dennis Bonauito. Officers searched and found more pamphlets in different areas.

Police notified the Anti-Defamation League and canvassed the area, Bonauito said.

“It’s not nice, it is not nice,” one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told WHDH. “Whoever did it, what are they gonna get out of it? They want people to go bother Jewish people?”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to find the the source.