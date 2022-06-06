ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Police investigating after antisemitic pamphlets left on front lawns in Peabody

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Police searched the area and are working to determine the source.

Some Peabody residents got up Saturday morning to find pamphlets with antisemitic writing left on their front lawns.

Police were called around 9:28 a.m. Saturday to the West Peabody area due to the pamphlets, according to Capt. Dennis Bonauito. Officers searched and found more pamphlets in different areas.

Police notified the Anti-Defamation League and canvassed the area, Bonauito said.

“It’s not nice, it is not nice,” one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told WHDH. “Whoever did it, what are they gonna get out of it? They want people to go bother Jewish people?”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to find the the source.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Woman allegedly stole Malden cruiser, led police on chase through Boston

A trooper reportedly tried to stop the cruiser on I-93 South near Massachusetts Avenue, but the driver did not stop. A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a Malden police cruiser and took it on a joyride through Boston late Tuesday night, according to multiple reports. “Officers had driven...
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawns#Peabody#Defamation#Law Enforcement#Whdh#Jewish
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows state troopers speeding through Boston tunnel in pursuit of woman in stolen cruiser

BOSTON — A woman is facing criminal charges after she stole a Malden police cruiser and led troopers on a chase through Boston late Tuesday night, authorities said. Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden, was arraigned Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Brockton. Police say the shooting happened shortly before 8:35 p.m. on the 900 block of North Main Street. One man was killed and another man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Download the FREE Boston...
BROCKTON, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspect allegedly slams victim headfirst into pavement

Manchester, NH — On May 31, Manchester Police responded to an assault that was taking place in the area of Chestnut Street and Manchester Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, a 48-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries to various parts of his body. The...
CBS Boston

Police make arrest in vandalism of 'Bewitched' statue in Salem

SALEM – A suspect was arrested after allegedly vandalizing one of Salem's most famous tourist spots.Witnesses said they saw a man spray painting the "Bewitched" status in the town square.They called police, who found the suspect and arrested him.The Bewitched statue has been the center of controversy before. Some say it makes light of the Salem witch trials.City officials have already cleaned the red paint off the statue.
SALEM, MA
Boston

Worcester police seek public’s help finding missing boy

Anyone one who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 508-799-8606 or 911. Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Rajabu Arabi left his home with friends Tuesday afternoon, but did not return, according to police. He is described...
WORCESTER, MA
Andover Townsman

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Andover crash

ANDOVER -- A Motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after being struck by a car on North Main Street. Andover police spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy said that while the injuries were serious they were not life threatening. The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with...
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Road rage incident puts Billerica Memorial High School temporarily on lockdown

BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested.  The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m. 
BILLERICA, MA
NECN

Man Hospitalized After Incident at MBTA's Symphony Station

A man was rushed to the hospital for a laceration on his leg after an incident at the MBTA's Symphony Station. A man was seen in the track area at Symphony Station around 6 a.m., according to the MBTA. It wasn't immediately clear how he was injured. Boston EMS confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman pulled from Nahant pool dies

NAHANT, Mass. — A woman who was pulled from a pool in Nahant has died, a spokesperson for the police and fire departments said. Emergency crews responded to the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman, 22 years old, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
NAHANT, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy