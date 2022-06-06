ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The best Dyson Airwrap dupes: 10 affordable multitasking hair stylers

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYkc1_0g28Ka4B00

Want to wrap up a blowout, curls and a straightening session all in one go?

If yes, then you need a multitasking hair tool. The Dyson Airwrap is of course the name of that game right now, having just released the new Dyson Airwrap multi-styler complete for summer 2022.

However, since that tool and the original Airwrap are selling out faster than you can say “multi-styler complete,” you may need to turn to some other hair styling tools to get the job done.

Also, since the Dyson fleet of hair stylers are on the more pricey side, retailing between $400 and $600, we wanted to share some more affordable options that pack a similar punch when it comes to all-in-one styling devices.

Read on for our top picks for Dyson dupes, including brands like Revlon, DryBar and more.

1. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original , $40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYo3h_0g28Ka4B00
Walmart

Get salon-quality hair in just one step with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer. We actually had the pleasure of trying this baby out ourselves, leaving our editors in love with the results and also the price, at just $40. Read the full review here , and then grab one in pink, purple or red at Walmart.

Walmart 2. L’ange Le Duo Grande , $169
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hC25h_0g28Ka4B00
L'ange

Get the look for less with L’ange Le Duo, coming in a big and a smaller version. The multitasking tool can both curl and straighten hair with ease. Like the Airwrap, it also uses cool air to lock in your style, making for bouncy curls or voluminous waves that last.

L’ange 3. DryBar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow-Dryer, $349
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36O9FK_0g28Ka4B00
Ulta Beauty

You can cancel your next blowout now that this tool exists. The newest tool to hit the DryBar shelves is this three-in-one blow dryer brush, that comes with three interchangeable brush heads for drying, adding volume, smoothing and more. It’s currently sold at Sephora, coming with all of the attachments and a free gift with purchase.

Ulta Beauty 4. CHI Spin N Curl , $109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctXnk_0g28Ka4B00
Chi

Find some zen when it comes to effortless curls with this Chi curling device. Like the Airwrap, the styling tool is pretty automatic, sucking the hair into the chamber, where it is then curled to perfection in an instant. It can also be used for looser waves and has three preset temperatures for all hair types.

CHI 5. NuMe Pentacle 2-In-1 Curling Wand And Deep Waver , $139
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIhkX_0g28Ka4B00
NuMe

Get curls and waves in one go with this styler from NuMe. The wand has a 45mm barrel for curls galore, and can then be unlocked to show the additional plates for waves and a crimping effect.

nume
6. elecsop 5 in 1 Hair Blower , $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XQwY_0g28Ka4B00
Walmart

This dupe is pretty identical looking to the Airwrap, even coming in the same magenta pink as the original. The Walmart blowdryer comes with five interchangeable attachments, including a dryer, brush and two rotating curling heads. Even better, TikTok has tried this dupe for us and more than 109 thousand people seem to like it.

Walmart 7. InfinitiPRO by Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler in Rose Gold , $85
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRON1_0g28Ka4B00
Bed Bath & Beyond

Go above and beyond normal styling with this hot tool that can do it all. The Conair device is a three-in-one, with a curling barrel, a hot brush and a barrel brush for curls, waves, straight hair and volume.

Bed Bath & Beyond 8. T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush , $190
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiI44_0g28Ka4B00
Sephora

This is another Post editor favorite! We tried the T3 AireBrush Duo back in 2021 and still love it for the curls and straightening powers it has in the paddle and round brush attachments.

Sephora 9. Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator & Styling Brush Attachments , $230
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087B5A_0g28Ka4B00
Best Buy

For the best in all things blowdrying, head to Best Buy for this Shark product. The HyperAir uses high-velocity heated air and ionized air to give you a blowout in no time. Then, use the other attachment for precise styling of curls, waves or straight hair.

Best buy 10. BaBylissPRONano Titanium 2 1/2” Oval Ionic Hot Air Brush , $90
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSj3Q_0g28Ka4B00
Ulta Beauty

New to Ulta Beauty, check out this iconic ionic hot brush for your blowout and styling needs. The BaByliss brand styler comes with a 2.5-inch round barrel brush to help you achieve sleek waves or curls in no time, with three temperature controls and a removable filter for cleaning.

Ulta Beauty

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Award Win; Perfume Factice Collector Sets Record

Click here to read the full article. A WIN: British menswear fashion designer Steven Stokey-Daley on Wednesday hosted an intimate reception to celebrate his LVMH Prize for Young Designers win ahead of the London Fashion Week June edition, which starts Friday night. Members of the British fashion industry, including fashion editors, stylists and fellow designers such as Chet Lo and Brandon Choi, as well as faculties from his alma mater, the University of Westminster, including senior lecturer Robert Leach, and Andrew Groves, director of the Westminster Menswear Archive, gathered at The Standard Hotel London’s top floor restaurant Decimo to congratulate the...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy