The crypto market had been able to pause its downtrend, causing digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum to recover once more. However, the recovery will only be short-lived as the price of Ethereum crashed in the middle of Monday. What this had done was set the stage for what will be a bearish week. However, while the market had panicked, Ethereum whales have been quite busy when it comes to their trading activities.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO