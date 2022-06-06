ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Argument between people who knew each other preceded shooting outside Dauphin County townhome

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
An overnight argument last weekend on a quiet Swatara Township street erupted into a shooting that critically injured a man, authorities said. The man who was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday remains hospitalized Monday afternoon, according...

Police investigating weekend shooting in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On June 5, around 4 p.m., the Steelton Borough Police Department was called for a report of a possible shooting in the 400 block of Pine Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle without a driver parked in the middle of the roadway. A crime scene was established in that location.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
West York Police arrest four in connection with armed robbery

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County announced they have arrested four people, 19-year-old Nazir Coste-Alcantara, 21-year-old Luis De La Rosa-Ozoria, 22-year-old Leonel Del Rosario, and 16-year-old Lerwan Vazques-Suarez (who is being charged as an adult), in connection with an armed robbery. According to West York Borough...
WEST YORK, PA
Child Among Four Armed Robbers Nabbed By Police In Central PA

A child was among four armed robbers arrested in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 8, police say. The group was wanted in connection with a store clerk assault and armed robbery at the Turkey Hill located in the 1500 block of West Market Street in York earlier that same evening, according to a release by West York Borough police.
YORK, PA
Swatara Township, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Swatara Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Man dies in crash on Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
Police In Berks County Searching For 2 Children That Could Be In Danger

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for two children from Berks County who could be in danger. Wyomissing Borough police say 5-year-old Braelyn King and 4-year-old Aaliah King were last seen Wednesday morning with 22-year-old Eden Matthews. The woman and the children may be traveling in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson with Maryland tags. If you see them or know their whereabouts, call the police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Man who was shot being charged in Chambersburg gun incident

The 36-year-old man who was shot early June 3 on South Main Street in Chambersburg is being charged in connection with the incident. The Chambersburg Police Department has an arrest warrant for Basil Sylvester McLeod of Chambersburg, who is in York Hospital, where he was flown for treatment of two gunshot wounds to the chest/torso area. In the department's Crimewatch update Tuesday, police said he is believed to be in stable condition.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
#Shooting#Townhome#Violent Crime
At least 7 houses damaged in Harrisburg fire

HARRISBURG, Pa — A fire broke out in Harrisburg on June 9 at 15th Street between Hunter Street and Ella Alley at around 3 p.m., according to authorities. Police on the scene say at least seven houses were affected, but everyone was able to get out and no one was taken hospital.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg police looking for men suspected of shooting innocent bystander

Harrisburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men they say were involved in a downtown shooting last month that critically injured a woman. The woman, who is in her 30s, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after the May 22 shooting, police said. Lt. Kyle Gautsch said the woman, who was not the intended target, is expected to survive her injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
Man arrested following drive-by shooting near Buttonwood Street bridge

WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation. West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WEST READING, PA
Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Hit/Run Crash

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Charges have been filed in a fatal hit and run crash tht occurred April 27 in Lancaster County. 18-year-old Anya Myers of West Lampeter Township turned herself into authorities yesterday in connection with the incident when police responded to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road in West Lampeter Township for an unconscious man along the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged scooter was also located. There were no other vehicles in the area that were involved with the incident. The man was identified as 43-year-old Samuel King of Lancaster. The striking vehicle, allegedly operated by Myers, was identified from private surveillance cameras in the area and debris from the vehicle left at the scene. She was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in an unintentional death. Myers has been cooperating throughout the investigation. She was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Box-truck driver dead after crashing into utility poles, stone wall: police

A 33-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning when he lost control of the box-truck he was driving and crashed along a Lancaster County highway, police said. The Ephrata man, whose name has not been released, went off the 2000 block of Lititz Pike around 4:11 a.m. in Manheim Township. His box-truck hit two utility poles, then a stone wall and a fire hydrant, according to police.
MANHEIM, PA
Central Pa. man convicted of selling heroin, fentanyl that caused fatal overdose: prosecutors

A Lancaster County man sold heroin mixed with fentanyl and tramadol, as well as cocaine, to someone who took the drugs then fatally overdosed last year, prosecutors said. A jury found 47-year-old Jeffrey Shackelford, of Columbia, guilty Wednesday of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania man waiting for pizza gets stabbed by neighbor; police

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
