Argument between people who knew each other preceded shooting outside Dauphin County townhome

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Charges have been filed in a fatal hit and run crash tht occurred April 27 in Lancaster County. 18-year-old Anya Myers of West Lampeter Township turned herself into authorities yesterday in connection with the incident when police responded to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road in West Lampeter Township for an unconscious man along the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged scooter was also located. There were no other vehicles in the area that were involved with the incident. The man was identified as 43-year-old Samuel King of Lancaster. The striking vehicle, allegedly operated by Myers, was identified from private surveillance cameras in the area and debris from the vehicle left at the scene. She was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in an unintentional death. Myers has been cooperating throughout the investigation. She was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO