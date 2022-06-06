Self-Made Meals

It might seem strange to work in a studio only to use it to replicate the look of natural light, but it is a classic style that can be quite effective for a wide range of applications. This useful video tutorial will show you the technique behind creating the look as well as some helpful tips you can use to make it your own.
There is nothing better than being out in nature, inhaling all the mood out there, deciding on the best possible camera position, and enjoying landscape photography. But what if there are 25 other photographers beside you so that it becomes difficult to move just 20 inches to the left or right without disturbing another photographer?
The wide-aperture 85mm lens is one of the most popular out there, especially among portrait and wedding photographers. However, a good 85mm lens can often be quite expensive. The Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 bucks that trend, though, and it looks like quite a nice bargain. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
If you hop on Instagram or the like and click on a landscape photography hashtag, you are likely to see mostly scenes from famous locations, often in distant and remote regions. And while there is a reason so many people shoot at those locations, they are not the only worthwhile places. In fact, as this great video shows, you can create fantastic photos even from your own bedroom.
Photographers are creators. As creatives, we have something to say. Photography, as a medium, can capture a mood or a message as powerfully as words, music, paintings, and sculptures. Embarking on a personal project is the perfect opportunity for a photographer to convey their message without the influence of any client concerns.
Street photography can be a very challenging and intimidating genre, particularly when you are a beginner, but if you persevere with it, it can seriously benefit your skills across quite a few genres. If you are new to the genre and unsure of how to tackle it, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know to head out and get started shooting.
On the surface, teleconverters seem like a fantastic way to help a lens pull double duty by allowing you to extend its focal length for a lot less than it would cost to buy another entire lens. While they can be quite useful, they also have some drawbacks you should be aware of before you buy one. This helpful video will show you their pros and cons as well as some other options to help you decide the best approach for your work.
If the Adobe subscription package is pulling at your budget, perhaps this single payment editing software can give you everything you need, plus more. With so much other software out there, what makes this one any different? In this article, we'll focus solely on the raw editing capabilities of the software to see if it is the answer to your subscription deal.
A reflector is one of the cheapest and most effective tools for shaping lighting for portraiture, and it can easily replace the need for another light in a lot of scenarios. If you have not been taking full advantage of your reflector or you are new to working with lighting, check out this helpful video tutorial that will show you how to use one for portraiture work.
5DayDeal has launched their latest video creators bundle and we've joined in the sale. This year, Fstoppers has added an exclusive product only available through the bundle, How to Color Correct in Adobe Premiere. Have you been interested in learning video but aren't sure where to begin? The 2022 Video...
Most of the time I let the layers sit in the order they were shot. However, sometimes that is not appropriate. The first two are the exact same images, processed exactly the same, except the layer order was reversed. The third is the same scene with some additional layers that had to be manually aligned. That is more difficult than it sounds.
Because we can't control the light or conditions in landscape photography, it is quite important to plan ahead to ensure that the time of day and weather will be right for the photos you want to create. However, as important as that is, it is also crucial that you be willing to stay flexible if an unexpected opportunity arises or the weather is not cooperating. This great video discusses why being overly rigid can be detrimental to your work.
Few places transmit as many sensations as Os Ancares. Its winding roads, its particular orography and its charming villages scattered throughout the mountains... make it magical. No matter how many times I come back, it always surprises and excites me as the first time!. In this particular case, that storm...
Incredible beach on the north coast of Spain, where water and sea have shaped the cliffs for hundreds of years. Turning them into a set of formations like arches reminiscent of the flying buttresses of a Gothic cathedral. Normally during the day it is full of tourists, so enjoying it...
I've been photographing different kinds of dancers and artists for a project of mine for 1,5 years now. These are from the 4th photo shoot (with a professional circus artist Pinja Seppälä). If you want to read more and see more photos of this particular shoot, you can...
Comments / 0