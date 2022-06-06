Salton Sea Management Program

The Gene Layton Pool in Holtville will reopen. The municipal pool has undergone a makeover since being closed nearly 2 years ago. The City of Holtville used funds from the 2018 State Parks Bond Per Capita Grant, donations from the Imperial Irrigation District and the community, as well as local funding. The $264,000 project was completed by Exquisite Pools Custom Creations of El Centro. Alex Garrido, the owner of Exquisite Pools, also provided multiple additions beyond the scope of the project as donations. The pool was closed for nearly two years because of significant degradation to the over 60-year-old pool. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9AM on Friday, June 10, 2022, and the pool will open for business at 10AM that day.

HOLTVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO