California State

Salton Sea Management Program

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 3 days ago

There will be a community workshop to discuss the Salton Sea Management Program. The virtual meeting will be held...

kxoradio.com

kxoradio.com

Local Assembly Race

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is facing a stiff challenge to his seat. The incumbent Democrat leads Republican challenger Ian Weeks by almost 2 to 1 in Imperial County but in Riverside County the incumbent has 47.6% of the votes while Weeks has 43.3%. A margin of 50.1% is necessary to avoid a runoff in November.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Holtville Pool Reopens

The Gene Layton Pool in Holtville will reopen. The municipal pool has undergone a makeover since being closed nearly 2 years ago. The City of Holtville used funds from the 2018 State Parks Bond Per Capita Grant, donations from the Imperial Irrigation District and the community, as well as local funding. The $264,000 project was completed by Exquisite Pools Custom Creations of El Centro. Alex Garrido, the owner of Exquisite Pools, also provided multiple additions beyond the scope of the project as donations. The pool was closed for nearly two years because of significant degradation to the over 60-year-old pool. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9AM on Friday, June 10, 2022, and the pool will open for business at 10AM that day.
HOLTVILLE, CA
Pool Party

Pool Party

It's a Summer Kick off Pool Party Saturday. To celebrate the season opening of the El Centro Aquatic Center and the return of the Lazt River, the City of El Centro will host the pool party from 5 PM to 9 PM. The event is free. Cabanas will be available for rent. Concessions will be open as well. The Lazy River will be open for the summer on Fridays from 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturdays from 2 PM to 7 PM and Sundays from 1 PM to 5 PM.
EL CENTRO, CA
COVID Numbers Jump

COVID Numbers Jump

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County jumped over the past week. According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, there are now 428 active cases of COVID-19, that's up from 304 just 5 days ago. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus also went up. There were 935 deaths recorded last Thursday and as of Tuesday, June 7, the number stood at 938. The county has a 14.5% positivity rate with 19.3 new cases per day per 100,000 population.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
State Senate

State Senate

Early results from the 18th State Senate District race show Democrat Steve Padila with a significant lead. Padilla has a 700-vote edge in Imperial County but in San Diego County, where the majority of voters are, the Democrat leads Republican challenger Alejandro Galicia by a wide margin, 61% to 38% of the votes counted so far.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Congressional Race Results

The race for the U. S. Representative, 25th District will be decided with Riverside County votes. Democrat Raul Ruiz not only has a nearly 2 to 1 lead over Imperil Valley physician Brian Tyson on the Imperial County ballot but has over 60% of the vote in Riverside County. In Riverside, Dr. Tyson is third behind Ruiz and Brian Hawkins.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
