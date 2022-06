OMAHA, Neb. -- A former Norfolk resident was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday for witness tampering. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 30-year-old Sydney Moniz was sentenced by Judge Brian Buescher to 30 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing her term of imprisonment, Moniz will begin a three-year term of supervised release, Russell said Wednesday.

