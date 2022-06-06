Comedian Steve Trevino to perform at the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Steve Trevino will share humorous observations on fatherhood and being a husband — including his ability to “speak wife” and assemble swing sets on his own — when he brings his “America’s Favorite Husband” tour to the Fox Theater in September.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 show go on sale 10 a.m. June 10 but will be available early June 9 with code “COMEDY” at the Fox website, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office.

Trevino has headlined specials for Amazon, Netflix and Showtime and has amassed more than 1.1 million social media followers with relatable stories featuring “straight-shooting honesty and a whole lot of heart,” according to a news release.

