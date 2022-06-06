ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Man charged in connection with Davenport gunfire incident

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot at a vehicle in May. Tamier Jesshai Mitchell, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and going armed with intent....

