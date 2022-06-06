Jill Biden unveils stamp of former first lady Nancy Reagan

Related
WATCH: Melania Trump hints at another Trump presidential run
Melania Trump hinted at a second presidential run by her husband, former President Donald Trump, in her first interview since leaving the White House in early 2021.
Judge withdraws contempt order against Trump
Former President Donald Trump was released from a civil contempt of court order Wednesday, provided he pays a $110,000 fine and meets several conditions by May 20.
Psaki heckled throughout tearful White House briefing room send-off
Jen Psaki's final White House press briefing featured tearful goodbyes, a handful of guests, and repeated heckling from a reporter in the room.
AOL Corp
Melania Trump Calls Anna Wintour Out for 'Biased' Decision to Put Jill Biden on Vogue 's Cover
Melania Trump has some thoughts about First Lady Jill Biden's August 2021 Vogue cover. In a new interview, her first sit-down since leaving the White House, the former first lady criticized Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for their "biased" decisions when it comes to choosing political cover stars. Trump...
Conway torches 'disconnected' White House: Biden is at the beach and Kamala Harris is nowhere
While gas prices spike and President Biden’s poll numbers sink, former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway called out Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for not being present to address the issues Americans are facing. "They are so disconnected from the American people. They don't even show up...
Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’
A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
epicstream.com
Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
'I was wrong': Senator Lindsey Graham says Biden has been 'a disaster as president' after he was heard on Jan 6 audio saying Joe was the best man for the job
Senator Lindsey Graham has said he was wrong to describe Joe Biden as 'the best person' to lead the country after the January 6 insurrection. Graham was recorded speaking to New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin on the day of the riot itself. Martin has written a new book with...
Jury convicts antisemitic January 6 defendant who claimed he didn't know Congress met in the US Capitol
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli had defended himself in federal court by claiming he "did not realize that Congress met in the Capitol."
Slate
Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down
On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
Kellyanne Conway says Donald Trump Jr. picked her up and 'twirled' her in the air after Hillary Clinton called to concede the 2016 race: book
"We could overhear his father graciously complimenting his Democratic opponent," Conway wrote in her newly-released memoir about the 2016 election.
MSNBC
Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’
Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
Trump Issues Stark Warning to Inner Circle About Admitting He Lost Election
On Thursday, the former president said he would have shunned his former campaign manager had he known that "she thought we lost the election."
In Style
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts
United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
5 good things Biden has done for all of us
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
MSNBC
Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio
In newly-released audio from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on January 6, praises President Biden's temperament and criticizes Donald Trump's behavior during the insurrection. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 11, 2022.
Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade
The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.
White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
