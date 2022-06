Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Nursing home workers, including right here in northeast Pennsylvania, are demanding state lawmakers do something before it's too late. Local members of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, along with city leaders, held a "Now Or Never" rally in front of the May Day Statue in downtown Scranton Wednesday. it's all part of the National Day of Action demanding industry-wide reform here and across the country.

