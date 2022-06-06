ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Portland Rose Festival's Rich History

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Rose Festival is underway. The Starlight Parade happened on June 4th...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Beloved Southeast Portland Dive the Jolly Roger Is on Its Final Voyage

Fittingly, perhaps, for an iconic establishment that’s lazily drifted about the periphery of one of Southeast Portland’s most-traveled boulevards for 60 years without ever attracting much notice, the Jolly Roger has announced a fateful last call, but all relevant information regarding the date of departure remains shrouded in mystery.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
pdxmonthly.com

Seaside, Oregon, Is a Hesher Sanditon and We’re Here for It

Take an edible and fly a kite, eat something fried, feed the seals, and love every second. Sure, all the cool kids head to Astoria or Manzanita for their coast getaways. You can read about those in the surrounding pages. But face it: Seaside is more fun. Seaside, Oregon, is a magical place where the sunset looks like watermelon saltwater taffy and you can feed sardines to barking, clapping seals at a defunct Gilded Age natatorium. OK, yes, if you ask why the wolf eel is depressed someone might respond, “They just look like that,” and the teens running the vintage carousel a few blocks away might be high. That is the charm of Seaside.
SEASIDE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play in Astoria on the Oregon Coast

This fishing town is packed with history, hikes, quirky shops, fish and chips, and beer. Founded in 1811, this compact seaside town can feel closer to the five-century-old urban settlement of Portland, Maine, than to Portland, Oregon. Simultaneously a young, thriving, mini-metropolis and an antiques-laden museum row, Astoria can leave a visitor wondering if they should move there to be both part of its exciting future and a steward of its fascinating past.
ASTORIA, OR
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

An hour’s drive east from Portland, in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River is primarily seen as a destination for outdoor adventure sports with a side of stellar river and mountain views. From hiking or skiing on nearby Mount Hood to world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding on the mighty Columbia, the wealth of adventurous things to do often overshadows Hood River’s other strength: its culinary scene.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Eater

Cheese & Crack Co-Owner William Steurnagel’s Favorite Portland Spots

Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Chief Operating Officer
The Oregonian

Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What Does the Future Look Like for Darcelle’s?

To Anthony Hudson, who performs as drag clown Carla Rossi, Darcelle’s is Portland. “I don’t think the city would have a single cultural identity without Darcelle’s,” Hudson says. “In terms of drag, Darcelle’s is a beacon. If it’s not a standard we all hold ourselves to, it’s something we’re constantly aware of: we’ve all been to Darcelle’s, we all know the show.”
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Naval ships dock for Portland’s Rose Festival Fleet Week

Starting Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships are docking on the Portland waterfront as part of the city’s longstanding Rose Festival Fleet Week tradition. While they’re here, people can greet the visiting service members and tour some of the ships. The ships’...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kptv.com

Atmospheric river bringing wet weather to Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re confident western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see rain late starting late Thursday into Friday. A very wet air mass (or atmospheric river) is heading for the Pacific Northwest, which could drop one to two inches of rain Thursday evening through Sunday. Get the...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Oceanside Tidepool Events: Among Finds Are 'Anenome Clone Wars' Beneath Oregon Coast

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Dare to seriously enter the realm of Oregon coast tidepools. (Photo of Oceanside, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) In Oceanside, the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) is putting together four days of exploring the village's tidepools and digging down into some wild factoids about these seemingly placid, beautiful creatures. In conjunction with Explore Nature Tillamook Coast, the groups are holding Tide Pool Discovery Days on June 15, 16, 17 and 18.
OCEANSIDE, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Palms Motel Could Become Apartments

PALMS MOTEL COULD BECOME APARTMENTS: The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments. The development plan is currently under review by the city. Dirgesh Patel, manager of Green Lotus, tells WW he intends to keep the sign. “I would never take that sign down. I wouldn’t think of it,” he says. The property has been owned by Patel’s family, albeit under a different company until recently, for 30 years. Patel says as of now, the development, if approved, will offer market-rate housing.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Star of 'The X Files' speaks at Powell's Books

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fans of award-winning actor David Duchovny had the chance to meet him in Oregon this week, but not because of a new movie. Duchovny promoted his new book at Powell's Books in Beaverton on June 8. Duchovny is best known for playing FBI agent Fox Mulder,...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate to Absolutely Deserted on Oregon Coast: Nesika, Bob Creek, Neptune, Hug Point, Oceanside

(Oregon Coast) – So much of the fun of a jaunt to the Oregon coast comes from making those big discoveries that make even bigger impressions: the jaw-dropping finds of something new and wild that simply fills you with delight. Encountering a mysterious sea cave, beach spot full of fantastic shapes, or maybe a sandy expanse that is off the beaten path and completely bereft of other souls. (Above: Nesika Beach near Gold Beach. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Comments / 0

Community Policy