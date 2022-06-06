Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Carteret; Jones; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jones, southeastern Craven, central Carteret and southwestern Pamlico Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1040 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Riverdale, or near James City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Bern, Havelock, James City, South River, Merrimon, Harlowe, Janeiro, Croatan, Great Neck, Riverdale, North Harlowe, Catfish Lake, Neuse Forest, Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal, Fairfield Harbour, Minnesott Beach Ferry, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, Arapahoe, Bridgeton and Minnesott Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

