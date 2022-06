RALEIGH – A draft of the state’s next long-range transportation improvements plan is now available for public review, which includes multiple projects for Watauga County. The State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, is the NCDOT’s guide that shows how and when transportation projects are expected to be funded over the next 10 years. Projects scheduled in the first five years are generally considered to be committed, while those on the latter half of the schedule are subject to be re-evaluated when the next STIP is developed.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO