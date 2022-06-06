ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dSxw_0g28FeCm00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The economy is likely to blow hot and cold for the immediate future, Morgan Stanley’s copresident says, as the economy swings between fears of inflation and fears of contraction.

Last week, Ted Pick, head of institutional securities at investment bank Morgan Stanley, joined bankers and investors from Jamie Dimon to Carl Icahn in warning that chances of a recession are steadily rising, marked by periods of a hot and cold economy.

“There is a fire narrative, and that fire narrative is inflation. And then there is a bit of an ice narrative, that recession talk, hard landing or soft landing,” he said. “We'll have these periods where it feels awfully fiery, and other periods where it feels icy, and clients need to navigate around that.”

There is still a decent chance the U.S. will enter a recession, but we likely will not know for sure until next fall, Pick said.

He forecasts an economic downturn and slowdown in banking business if “inflation and inflationary expectations are cementing” by next fall, as this would force the Fed to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates even higher.

But even if a recession does hit, it will not necessarily entail an economic collapse akin to what happened in 2008. And Pick says that the U.S. is on the precipice of an entirely different business cycle which will be a departure from the loose monetary policy of the last 15 years.

Paradigm shift

A momentous upheaval to the economy may have been inevitable after a record bull market run marked by a prolonged period of low borrowing rates, according to Pick.

The pandemic briefly interrupted this run in 2020, but the economy bounced back quickly last year, with massive rebounds from all three major stock indices and a record volume of mergers and acquisitions.

But after a new war in Ukraine, high inflation, and higher interest rates, a new economic norm is emerging, according to Pick.

“It’s an extraordinary moment,” he said. “It signals a paradigm shift: the end of 15 years of financial repression and the next era to come.”

This new economic era could be an entirely new business cycle, one Pick says might be defined by higher borrowing rates than consumers have grown accustomed to over the past decade and a half.

Financial repression—which Pick spoke of several times during his speech—refers to a monetary strategy of redirecting company profits from the private sector to pay off government debts. According to Pick, it often leads to lower interest rates for a prolonged period of time and reduced savings in the private sector, and the policy has been employed by the U.S. several times in moments of high public debt.

The shift away from an age of “financial repression” won’t happen overnight, he says.

“We’ll be having this conversation for the next 12, 18, 24 months,” Pick said, but assured that a change is coming, and a new business cycle with different rules is set to emerge in the old one’s wake.

“This paradigm shift at some point will bring in a new cycle. It’s been so long since we’ve had to consider what a world is like with real interest rates and real cost of capital that will distinguish winning companies from losing companies, winning stocks from losing stocks.”

Comments / 30

J M
3d ago

This has been planned from the beginning. It is inevitable after the actions taken to shut the public up, they were just buying time. Now they are trying to run for the hills while their house of cards falls down.

Reply
28
Sandy Tmobile
2d ago

yep many are ready to shoot if needed it's going to get bad. no food no power do to electric car garbage and people out if work as the country shuts down. but it's not the weather being a problem. people are already robbing home's, stores, banks so wake up

Reply
22
Bass Face
3d ago

Pretty soon they will confiscate all bank accounts and pensions and precious metals in the name of national security and to protect and preserve our freedoms.

Reply
14
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Carl Icahn
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
CNET

8 Financial Moves to Make Now, Before the Next Recession

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. What's happening. Many economists and financial experts in the US are forecasting a recession, which is generally marked by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Emerging Markets#Paradigm Shift#Fed
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

This 81-year-old Californian sold her $1 million home for half its value so it could become affordable housing after she dies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When Bobbi Loeb, 81, moved into her house in a scenic rural area 40 miles north of San Francisco half a century ago, her neighbors were mostly cattle ranchers. “My son had a hard time in school because he was considered a hippie,” she says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Fortune

139K+
Followers
6K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy