VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nine years ago, Kurtis Vogel fulfilled a lifelong dream when he joined the Virginia Beach Police Department. “My father actually told me, 'don’t get into law enforcement,'” Vogel, who now works as a police detective, said. “He is a retired cop, but I decided to go against everything he said. It is just something I always wanted to do.”

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO