ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Val Demings has a strong law enforcement background, but Rubio’s getting law-and-order endorsements

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7Yjt_0g28Eilt00

Police car in Titusville. Credit: GunnerVV via Wikimedia Commons

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

As U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio seeks reelection in November, the Florida Republican has been racking up endorsements from dozens of sheriffs and law enforcement groups. Yet U.S. Rep. Val Demings — the Democratic front-runner facing Rubio — has an extensive background in the law-and-order field but, as of yet, no official endorsements.

Whether Demings can capture law enforcement support will be pivotal, requiring endorsements from sheriffs and law enforcement personnel in heavy Democratic counties, including Broward and Orange, where Demings was appointed the first female Orlando police chief in 2007.

Meanwhile, Rubio’s endorsements are largely from Republican sheriffs across the state, from big counties such as Duval to Pinellas and Hillsborough, albeit many of the Republican sheriffs endorsed also are from smaller counties with small voter registration figures, elections data show. That said, the 55 endorsements in all could create a major voting bloc in favor of Rubio.

Overall, the U.S. Senate campaign will not only be related to party affiliation — Democrats, Republicans and other political parties — but also race and gender. Demings is a Black female; Rubio is a Hispanic male.

Demings was first elected to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives starting in 2017. Rubio is a two-term U.S. Senator of Florida and a former state House member and House Speaker, seeking a third term in Congress.

“Chief Demings is giving Florida voters a choice between someone who has been in elected office since 1998, and someone who put on a bulletproof vest and went to work to protect her community,” said Devon Cruz, campaign press secretary for Demings.

Demings files paperwork in Tallahassee

Congresswoman Val Demings filed to run for the U.S. Senate in Tallahassee on May 31, 2022. Credit: Demings’ campaign press.

At a Tallahassee news conference on May 31, Demings spoke about her experience in the law-and-order field and reducing gun violence. The ten-minute video was posted on her Twitter and Sheriff Walter McNeil of Leon County, in the state capital, was present at the conference.

However, the Democratic sheriff didn’t make any official endorsement for her, according to McNeil’s spokeswoman.

It’s unclear whether Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, also a Democrat, joined Demings, but a Demings campaign press release stated that he was present at the event.

“As a police chief, I was appointed chief when crime was at an all-time high in Orlando,” she said. “So my first priority was the reduction of violent crime. My second was to get crime guns out of the hands of dangerous people. I believe right now, I know right now, the United States Senate can pass universal background checks.”

At the event, Demings was also asked by reporters about Rubio’s list of endorsements, including the 55 sheriffs and two police groups.

“I know that Marco Rubio wished that he could get one of those sheriffs or chiefs to run for him against me. Maybe he’s using them as cover; I don’t know,” Demings said. “But what I do know is this, that Marco Rubio will have to run against me. This race is between him and me.”

Data on party affiliations of sheriffs

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio receives endorsements from Florida sheriffs and police associations across the state in a video June 1, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/YouTube

In total, 50 of the 55 FL sheriffs who have officially endorsed Rubio are registered as Republicans, according to a directory from the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Only two sheriffs in the list are Democrats — in Calhoun and Glades counties.

The other three sheriffs are listed as no party affiliation (NPA). Those sheriffs are from Polk and Volusia, considered bigger counties in Central Florida, and Columbia County in North Florida.

Rubio has received support from Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.

Scott Wilder, director of communications at the sheriff’s office, told the Phoenix in an email that “Sheriff Judd is supporting Senator Rubio” and that Judd spoke in support of Rubio at an event in late January featuring the sheriffs.

Thus far, 12 sheriffs have not officially endorsed either Rubio or Demings.

In that 12 group, three sheriffs are Republican — Monroe, and two very small counties, Lafayette and Franklin.

In addition, Miami-Dade has an appointed sheriff, not an elected sheriff, and there are more Democrats than Republicans in Miami-Dade. That said, there’s a large NPA group in Miami-Dade.

That leaves eight Democratic sheriffs that have not endorsed yet. Those are Broward, Palm Beach, Alachua, Gadsden, Leon, Orange, Osceola, St. Lucie.

The Florida Phoenix used data from the Florida’s Division of Elections to juxtapose the sheriff endorsements by party affiliation to voter registration figures that could show how Rubio and Demings would match up in being able to woo law enforcement voters for the U.S. Senate seat.

For instance, in Seminole County, Sheriff Dennis Lemma is a Republican but that county has 113,676 registered Democrats, compared to 114,822 Republican voters. Voters registered as No Party Affiliation are 99,903.

Pinellas County also has a Republican sheriff and there isn’t a major difference in voter registration for both political parties. Republicans have 241,486 voters registered, while Democrats have 237,216 voters. The NPA group is 192,836.

And in Orange County, Sheriff John Mina is a Democrat and the county has more registered Democrats, with 359,770, compared to 213,451 Republican voters. However, it also has many voters registered as NPA, with 264,478.

Rubio backed by police associations too

Rubio also has received backing from the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) , with more than a thousand members, as well as the Florida Police Benevolent Association, consisting of more than 30,000 members, according to a press release in June.

In a video posted June 1 on YouTube, Rubio received an endorsement from the only woman sheriff in Florida — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. “He understands that safe neighborhoods are the key to any successful community,” Cook said in the video . According to the Clay County Sheriff Office’s website, DeSantis appointed Cook “to complete the term left vacant by her predecessor” in 2021.

In the June video , Charles Broadway, second vice president of FPCA, said: “I believe in supporting him because he has shown his support for public safety, and safe streets, and safe communities.”

Steadman Stahl, President, South Florida PBA said in the video: “It was a no-brainer for us to stand behind him and we will continue to stand with him. He is the best candidate.”

Another sheriff, Gordon Smith of Bradford County Sheriff, said in the video: “He doesn’t sway to the political winds that you see that grab headlines.”

Demings has the longtime law enforcement background

U.S. Rep. Val Demings interviews with CBS. Credit: CBS

According to her campaign website , Demings is a former social worker and served 27 years in various positions within law enforcement, including as a police officer in Orlando.

In 2007, she made history as Orlando’s first female police chief. She served in that position from 2007 to 2012, according to Ballotpedia.

As to her other law enforcement background, Demings “commanded the Special Operations division and handled the department’s highest-profile tasks,” according to her campaign website. She also “coordinated the response of the Airport Division on 9/11,” according to her campaign website.

Despite Demings’ experience in law enforcement, two large police associations in Florida have recently spoken in support of Rubio.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association endorsed Marco Rubio for re-election at a press conference in Tampa on April 19, 2022. Credit: Elizabeth Gregory, spokesperson for Rubio.

Those groups include the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA). In an email to the Florida Phoenix last week, Florida PBA President John Kazanjian said, “Senator Rubio has consistently stood with us on these critical issues and has always had our backs. For these reasons, we are proud to endorse him for re-election.”

Kazanjian continued:

“When it comes to making political endorsements, what matters most to us is a candidate’s track record and commitment to supporting law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, Congresswoman Val Demings has a track record of putting politics before the interests of the men and women who work under her and in law enforcement throughout Florida. She supports eliminating qualified immunity, defunding the police and other one-sided reforms that would diminish our rights and jeopardize public safety.”

However, Demings debunked those claims about defunding the police during a U.S. House Judiciary hearing, according to her U.S. House press release back in February.

“Let me say it for about the millionth time: we are not going to defund the police. We are going to fund the police. And we can have the backs of our police officers and the communities in which we serve, too,” Demings said.

“She never had her door shut”

Barbara Jones is a former police lieutenant and spokesperson who worked directly with Demings at the Orlando Police Department. “I was her spokesperson, and I was on her staff,” Jones told the Phoenix in a telephone interview last week.

Jones believes Demings will be a great candidate for the Senate seat in Florida because of her leadership skills. “I saw what I felt to be good leadership. She was confident and I found her to be a hard worker.”

“She affected change,” Jones said. “She had the burden of being the first female chief. But it wasn’t a burden for her. I never saw her rattled. She knew what she wanted. … she will not defund the police.”

“She always included me in some decisions that she made. She was very personable, and she never had her door shut. She always asked me how my day was. She was confident and competent,” Jones said.

Jones also said Demings will work to earn residents’ votes. “She is all over the state; she’s a worker. If she wants your vote, I know she will work for it,” Jones added.

Two Black Democratic sheriffs

Meanwhile, it’s been nearly a year since Demings launched her campaign against Rubio for the U.S. Senate seat. But she filed her official documents last week for her candidacy in the Senate race. Devon Cruz, press secretary for Demings, told the Phoenix last week that she “filed to appear on the 2022 ballot with the support of two Florida sheriffs.”

She filed her paperwork in Tallahassee and was joined by Leon County Sheriff McNeil and Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, both Democrats, as well as some faith leaders and other supporters, according to a Demings campaign press release.

A spokeswoman for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office did confirm with the Phoenix that McNeil was present at the event but said he hasn’t made any official endorsements. “As of now, Sheriff McNeil has not made any endorsements regarding the race,” Angela Green said in an email Thursday to the Phoenix.

The Phoenix hasn’t received a response from the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office about whether Young has endorsed Demings.

Rally at Rubio’s office to demand gun reform

In the wake of recent mass shootings in both Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York, large teachers union and gun safety advocates in Florida are calling on Rubio to take action on gun reform. The Florida Education Association was joined by gun violence survivors, teachers and other groups at a rally last week to demand that “Rubio take action on common-sense gun safety legislation,” according to a press release from the FEA.

Demings, also spoke about the issue of gun safety on Twitter in late May:

“It’s ridiculous that Marco Rubio is trying to distract us from the issue at hand, which is keeping our communities safe. I stand with the American citizens that are sick and tired of innocent people being gunned down in innocent places.”

Still, Devon Cruz, press secretary for Demings, said in an email last week to the Phoenix that Demings demonstrates a proven track record “fighting crime and making communities safer,” compared to her opponent Rubio.

Cruz said: “As Florida’s next senator, Chief Demings will always have law enforcement’s back as she works to keep the public safe and ensure law enforcement officers have the resources they need to fight crime.”

The post Val Demings has a strong law enforcement background, but Rubio’s getting law-and-order endorsements appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

GOP’s approach to gun violence: Stupidity, cruelty, fear of ‘replacement’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It took Ron DeSantis 11 days to say anything publicly about the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde (and Tulsa and Ames and Chattanooga and Philadelphia). Maybe he was too busy disenfranchising Black voters or boasting about how Florida is rolling in money (a lot of it courtesy of Joe Biden) while also vetoing contraception […] The post GOP’s approach to gun violence: Stupidity, cruelty, fear of ‘replacement’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
Florida Phoenix

Democrat Fried and local control over gun laws: ‘We should be talking about how to save lives’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times One day before the Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a major gun-control lawsuit, Commissioner of Agriculture and Community Services Nikki Fried urged Floridians not to give way to cynicism over barriers to reducing gun violence. A positive ruling by the state’s highest court could mean “giving the power to our local […] The post Democrat Fried and local control over gun laws: ‘We should be talking about how to save lives’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

We should be turning our kids into fans of the Florida environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times We expect so much from our teachers these days. I blame Harry Potter for this. Harry’s teachers at Hogwarts use wizardly magic to make things happen and never have to worry about running out of supplies. Clearly, we expect the same from the humans working in Florida schools, despite the distinct lack of sorting hats […] The post We should be turning our kids into fans of the Florida environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill from Georgia Rep. McBath

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s bill, known as the […] The post U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill from Georgia Rep. McBath appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Titusville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he prefers to target gun “lunatics” rather than gun rights to prevent mass shootings. During a news conference he called in Fort Myers Beach to highlight his environmental record, the governor replied to a reporter’s question about guns by seeming to lament the closure of large mental hospitals decades […] The post DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court considers whether local officials, or state lawmakers, may regulate guns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An attorney representing local governments and officials urged the Florida Supreme Court Thursday to block enforcement of penalties for approving local gun-control ordinances in defiance of a state law. That law gives the Florida Legislature exclusive control over gun regulations, but some local officials want the power to cater such regulations to local conditions. Questioning […] The post FL Supreme Court considers whether local officials, or state lawmakers, may regulate guns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid turbulence in FL property insurance market, homeowners still have options — but not many

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season — Alex — already leaving its mark on South Florida, the turmoil in the state’s property-insurance market continues to worsen. Tens of thousands of Florida homeowners are scrambling to find coverage, as the insurance industry grapples with “an existential challenge,” as described by a leading […] The post Amid turbulence in FL property insurance market, homeowners still have options — but not many appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Dems pursuing a special session are not proposing an outright ban on assault weapons

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Democrats pushing for a special session on gun restrictions said Tuesday that they would regulate large capacity rifle magazines. But at a Zoom call with Democratic lawmakers, they did not propose outright banning assault weapons, such as AR-15-style rifles used in the Parkland and Uvalde shooting massacres. Those are the kind of weapons that […] The post FL Dems pursuing a special session are not proposing an outright ban on assault weapons appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Florida Phoenix

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MONTANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Sierra Club of FL endorses Crist for governor in 2022

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Sierra Club of Florida endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist Monday in the race to represent Florida Democrats in this fall’s gubernatorial race against incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sierra, claiming 32,000 members and roughly 240,000 supporters in its environmental advocacy and legal-defense organization, praised Crist’s overall environmental record as governor 2007-2011 and in Congress since […] The post Sierra Club of FL endorses Crist for governor in 2022 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging federal officials to “closely monitor” the state’s election process, claiming that the DeSantis administration and the GOP-led Legislature have been implementing “deliberate attempts to circumvent or override democratic norms,” according to a Monday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fried, an attorney and an elected Cabinet official, […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis on Kavanaugh assassination attempt: These people have no ‘relationship with God’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid a nationwide focus on gun violence and a recent alleged assassination attempt on a U.S. Supreme Court judge, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that there are some so-called “lunatics” who lack a “religious foundation” or any type of “relationship with God,” at a Thursday press conference. During the event in Fort Walton Beach, where […] The post DeSantis on Kavanaugh assassination attempt: These people have no ‘relationship with God’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Police Department#Democratic#Orange#U S Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Hispanic#House
Florida Phoenix

Storm-proofing: Sales-tax break starts July 1, but what about the $10,000 grants?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: Late Tuesday, a webpage of FAQs about yet-to-be-implemented “My Safe Florida Home” grants was rolled out by the Florida Department of Financial Services. It is at https://myfloridacfo.com/mysafeflhome. Florida residents wanting to fortify their homes against storm damage this hurricane season are entitled to sales-tax exemptions starting July 1 on purchases of impact-resistant windows, doors […] The post Storm-proofing: Sales-tax break starts July 1, but what about the $10,000 grants? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov’s press secretary filed U.S. Justice documents June 6 on foreign connections going back to 2018

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis defended press secretary Christina Pushaw on Wednesday following Pushaw’s U.S. Justice Department filing on June 6, 2022, four years after she began “unwritten and informal” work with a major political figure in the country of Georgia. DeSantis called the situation a “totally ridiculous smear piece” during press conferences in Fort Myers Beach […] The post Gov’s press secretary filed U.S. Justice documents June 6 on foreign connections going back to 2018 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Louisiana governor opts not to veto transgender athlete ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. John Bel Edwards chose not to block a new law banning transgender athletes from participating in women and girls sports competitions in Louisiana, although he successfully vetoed a similar measure last year. “That bill was going to become law regardless of what I did,” Edwards said Monday at a press conference. “Acknowledging that reality is […] The post Louisiana governor opts not to veto transgender athlete ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LOUISIANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis doesn’t blame Abbott, despite ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at infant formula plant

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed the Biden administration for the shortage of infant formula within the United States, suggesting manufacturer Abbott Laboratories, in Michigan, was blameless in a plant shutdown that left parents scrambling to provide nourishment for their babies. The governor addressed the matter during a news conference in Jacksonville as another of the supply […] The post DeSantis doesn’t blame Abbott, despite ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at infant formula plant appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis finally comments at length on Buffalo, Uvalde, Parkland and Columbine mass shootings

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa — what President Joe Biden has called “killing fields” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally commented publicly and at length Friday about the recent mass shootings that have shocked the nation. The governor and his team had been mostly mum about the horrific events: The white supremacist who killed 10 […] The post Gov. DeSantis finally comments at length on Buffalo, Uvalde, Parkland and Columbine mass shootings appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 2022-23 state budget of $109.9 billion on Thursday, slashing $3.1 billion in line-item vetoes from the original document approved by the Legislature in the spring. The governor acknowledged some “pork” in the hefty budget, often labeled pork barrel projects, turkeys, or local budget items that bring home the bacon for […] The post DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Nevada to divest up to $89M in gun stocks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nevada’s treasurer, who oversees a $49 billion investment portfolio, announced plans last week to divest from companies that manufacture or sell assault-style weapons. The policy change has the potential to affect roughly $89 million in assets, according to the Treasurer’s Office. State financial managers said they are working on identifying all public companies that manufacture […] The post Nevada to divest up to $89M in gun stocks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEVADA STATE
Florida Phoenix

By focusing only on ‘resilience,’ Florida’s governor ignores climate change’s deadly heat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida tends to be a pretty lively place. Just look at all our crowded beaches, highways, stadia, hockey rinks, racetracks, bars, restaurants, casinos, and, sometimes, hospital ERs. You may be surprised to hear that we’ve also got lots of amazing dead spots too — in other words, graves. The most famous one is the Key […] The post By focusing only on ‘resilience,’ Florida’s governor ignores climate change’s deadly heat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy