The New York Rangers took an early 1-0 lead in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on a Ryan Lindgren goal from an impossible angle. The Eastern Conference Finals were tied between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning entering Game 5 on Thursday night. New York has held an advantage throughout the series, and that is home ice. The series returned to Madison Square Garden, where they have an eight-game winning streak at home following their Game 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first-round.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO