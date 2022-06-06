Musser Park playground closed indefinitely

The Musser Park playground in Muscatine has been closed indefinitely due to construction work in the area as part of the Southend Improvement Project. Work includes the construction of a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street that creates potential hazards for children and adults.

Additional work on Musser Park renovations will also begin over the next several months. The public is advised to be aware of surroundings when walking in or around construction areas and avoid these areas if at all possible.

