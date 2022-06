UHD’s Office of Enrollment Management & Scholarships is hosting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Virtual Information Session for students and parents at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 13. During the session, financial aid representatives will explain how to complete the FAFSA application, how to check the status of completed applications, and how the awards, disbursement, and refunds processes work. Registration is required.

