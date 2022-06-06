ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices are setting new records nearly every day and its costing more at the...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon gas prices up 25 cents to new record

Gas prices in Oregon and nationwide soared this week, increasing by more than a quarter and reaching new records. Oregon hit an average of $5.46 a gallon on Tuesday, a 25-cent increase over last week. The national average surged 30 cents, hitting $4.92 per gallon. And in Portland, the average cost of a gallon of gas is now $5.51, a 23-cent jump from the previous week.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Unemployment Benefits In Oregon Increase 7 Percent

(Salem, OR) — Starting July 3rd, people receiving unemployment in Oregon will get a raise. The Oregon Employment Department has announced the minimum and maximum weekly benefit amounts will increase seven percent. That’s because Oregon’s average weekly wage during 2021 increased. The base rate will increase 12...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Traffic
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Traffic
KDRV

Oregon unemployed due for raise next month

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregonians getting unemployment compensation will get a raise next month. The Oregon Employment Department (OED) says today its new annual minimum and maximum weekly benefit amounts (WBA) for regular unemployment insurance (UI) filed on or after July 3, 2022, will increase by approximately 7%. OED says, "The...
OREGON STATE
KXL

298 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 298 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 24 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,500 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate is 12 percent.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
33andfree

The Best Lakes in Central Oregon

Oregon is known for being a rainy state. Most think of Portland and the coast and assume the rest of the state is the same. But if you make your way to Central Oregon, all that changes. Central Oregon starts the high desert, where most of the area sits at 4,000'+ in elevation and gets over 300+ days of sunlight a year.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Small earthquake felt in Camas area

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Residents in the Vancouver and Camas area may have felt a small 2.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 7 p.m. at a depth of roughly 2 miles, along the Lacamas Lake Fault in Fern Prairie.
CAMAS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Se Belmont
Portland Tribune

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KGW

Atmospheric river will bring more heavy rain to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — When the first ships arrived at the Portland waterfront for Fleet Week on Wednesday afternoon, they were greeted by dry skies. But while the midweek festivities have been lucky enough to enjoy some sunshine, this weekend's Rose Festival events are facing a soggier forecast. An atmospheric...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy