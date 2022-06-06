ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Redwood Elementary celebrates AAPI Month with Cherry Blossom Festival

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Month on May 25 with a Cherry Blossom Festival. “This year, to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month at Redwood Elementary School, we engaged in a day filled with activities by traveling through various Asian countries and Pacific...

Golda Och youths bring ‘the circle of life’ to stage

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students at the Golda Och Academy Lower School in West Orange delighted audience members on June 1 with their production of “The Lion King Jr.”. Golda Och youths bring ‘the circle of life’ to stage added by Editor on June 7, 2022.
South Orange–Vailsburg church says goodbye to longtime pastor

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — After 22 years of pastoring the congregation of South Orange–Vailsburg United Methodist Church in South Orange, the Rev. Molege Desir is retiring. He will preach his final sermon on Sunday, June 12, at 10 am. The Rev. Ralph Terrell, who received his M.Div. in...
Bloomfield College answers the call and brings stories of Newark to life

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The “Stories of Newark” art exhibit recently attracted more than 100 attendees to its opening at Bloomfield College. With input from a new advisory group to the college’s grant-funded Stories of Newark oral history project that had been underway since fall 2021, the goal of capturing oral histories to document past and current struggles for racial equality in Newark was further enhanced by the addition of new visual components. For more information, visit https://storiesofnewark.com/.
For first time ever, West Orange HS hoists pride flag

WEST ORANGE, NJ — History was made on June 1 at West Orange High School when the LGBTQ pride flag was proudly flown for the first time. School counselor Jaclyn Headlam and Officer Karen Mango of the West Orange Police Department helped to organize the event, while Maj. Joseph Marchesini and cadets from the AFJROTC raised the flag.
JESPY House clients win awards

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House nominated client Ari G. for the N.J. Association of Persons in Supported Employment’s Supported Employee of the Year Award. The organization presented the awards virtually during an event in March. In March 2020, Ari accepted a position at Five Guys in Madison....
West Orange HS track teams excel at sectionals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. The boys team finished in third...
Bloomfield College students granted prestigious summer internships at Princeton University

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two Bloomfield College students have gone to Princeton University this summer to participate in the 2022 Aspiring Scholars and Professionals program. The nine-week, paid, summer institute will run June 6 to Aug. 5, and provide professional development and research methods workshops designed to support students in their daily internship work and prepare them for their professional lives after college.
Essex County College remembers, honors basketball trailblazer Cleo Hill Sr.

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County College President Augustine Boakye dedicated the Essex County College Cleo Hill Sr. Physical Education Building on Friday, May 27. A native of Newark, Hill was the first player from a historically black college or university to be drafted by an NBA team in the first round. After his professional playing career, he became a successful men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Essex County College.
New contract will bring West Orange jitney closer to pre-pandemic operations

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The COVID-19 pandemic is still adversely impacting West Orange’s commuter jitney service, according to a June 3 press release from the township. The shortage of bus operators with commercial driver’s licenses and an endorsement to allow a driver to operate a vehicle with passengers hinders the return of the jitney service to pre-pandemic levels; however, a new contract with a vendor will take effect July 1. That contract will enable the vendor to offer competitive salaries to allow the return of full service by September. No longer will routes be combined as they have been for more than two years. With schools open, more traffic and an increase in jitney riders, the combined and longer routes make keeping on schedule difficult. That is expected to end by late summer.
Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at sectionals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track-and-field teams compete in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. Amayah Melbourne, a...
Cashieve Blair, Zaheem Crawford-Patterson lead Irvington HS boys track team at the sectionals

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior Cashieve Blair won both the 100-meter dash in 10.91 seconds and the 400-meter dash in a school-record 47.67, and senior Zaheem Crawford-Patterson won the triple jump with a school-record 45 feet, 11 ¼ inches to lead the Irvington High School boys track-and-field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Assocation’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.
Columbia HS track teams give good performances at sectionals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. On the girls side, sophomore Madison Stevens...
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is sectional runner-up, ends stellar season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team enjoyed another stellar season. Glen Ridge, seeded second, finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1, tournament. In the final, GRHS lost to top-seeded Haddonfield, 13-7, on Wednesday, June 1, in a rematch of last year’s Group 1 state semifinal, also won by Haddonfield.
Bloomfield HS track teams give good efforts at state sectionals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. The girls team took 12th overall based on...
Bloomfield HS baseball team drops heartbreaking in state tournament to end season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 decision to sixth-seeded Columbia in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Wednesday, June 1, at Underhill Field in Maplewood. After Columbia...
Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances to state sectionals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, has advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament. The sixth-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 11 seed Weehawken, 12-0, in the first...
Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Non-Public A North semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, June 3, the No. 2-seeded Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeated No. 7 seed Bergen Catholic, 5-3, at Porcello Field in West Orange in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public A North tournament quarterfinal. The Pirates, who extended their winning streak to nine games and improved to 20-6 on the season, were scheduled to host No. 3 seed St. Joseph (Montvale) on Tuesday, June 7, at Porcello Field. St. Joe’s defeated Pope John XXIII (Sparta), 2-1, on Sunday, June 5.
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse seniors lauded during banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following an outstanding lacrosse season, Seton Hall Prep third-year head coach Ross Turco made the following comments about the team and its seniors. “The 2022 team possessed exceptional leadership and talent in every facet of the game. The senior class remained committed to the highest standards possible and moved the program forward. Senior captains Matt Wrede (North Carolina), Quinn Spillett (Colgate), Will Giarrusso (Stevens), and Will Rose (Colgate) led the group to an impressive 18-4 record. They were supported on the offensive side of the ball by Max Racich (Stevenson), James Bailey (Wesleyan), JP Meyo (Salisbury), Billy Black (Holy Cross), Kevin Agnew (Amherst) and Vincent Freijomil (Penn State). The defense suffered early losses by injuries to key starters Lukas DiGiovanni (Lafayette), and David Whelan (Bucknell). Ethan Ackerman (Dickinson) backfilled several roles as a defensive midfielder, long pole, and close defender, while Michael Magnier filled a valuable role as a short stick defensive midfielder and also an offensive threat. Goalies John ‘Jaz’ Zanelli (Bucknell) put together an exceptional senior campaign in the net, supported by Jake Small (Mississippi State).”
Belleville HS baseball team features solid players this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Despite finishing with a 6-16 record, the Belleville High School baseball team featured several solid players during the season this spring. “We were led by senior shortstop Matt McCann and senior pitcher/first baseman/third basemanMike Napolitano,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “Matt was named second team all-league (Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division). He ended the season at .317 (batting average) and led the team with 17 stolen bases. Mike led the team with a .324 BA and had three wins on the mound. Mike was named honorable mention all-Liberty Division.
West Orange HS baseball team has good run, ends fine season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team had a good run this season. The eighth-seeded Mountaineers defeated ninth-seeded Memorial of West New York, 4-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Wednesday, June 1, at home for their ninth straight win.
