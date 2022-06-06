ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Friendship Table Gets $55K Grant from Halloran Philanthropies

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bradford Friendship Table has received a $55,000 grant. The grant from the Harry R. Halloran Philanthropies will...

wesb.com

