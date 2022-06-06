Friendship Table Gets $55K Grant from Halloran Philanthropies

For the 10th year Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County Master Gardeners are having their Annual Plant Sale at the Jamestown Community College on June 4th. Offered for sale will be annuals, perennials, vegetable starts, a few small shrubs, houseplants, gardening supplies and re-cycled gardening reference books. Many items are from local gardeners, and Master Gardeners’ collections. Plants offered will be repotted or sold bare root following protocols to prevent the spread of the invasive Asian Jumping worm. Many of the plants for sale are native plants, which makes it easy to grow in our local climate. The proceeds from the sale are the primary funding for the Master Gardener Program. Donations and support were provided to the sale by the Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District.

