Missing Vincennes man found safe

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: The man has been found safe as of 3:26 p.m.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Vincennes man.

The Knox County Sheriff`s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Frye, 38, of Vincennes.

Authorities say Frye is a white man who stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall, is 350 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

Authorities say Frye was last seen on June 3 at 2 p.m., and he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If anyone has any information on Frye, they should contact KCSD at 812-882-1502 or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).