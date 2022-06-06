ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan your Denver Bachelorette with the ‘Bach App’

By Angelica Lombardi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is expected to be a record year for weddings, an estimated 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year! That also...

The Dr. Seuss Experience: Horton Hears a Who Exhibit

If you’re looking for something to do with the whole family this week or weekend, dive into the wondrous world of Dr. Seuss! ‘The Dr. Seuss Experience’ is an imaginative and interactive immersion that brings the iconic books to life! It’s open now through Labor Day at Centennial Promenade in Denver. To learn more, click here.
avIVa Medical

We all know, to take care of others, you must take care of yourself! avIVa Medical is here to help with a total body wellness experience that’ll have you feeling better inside and out. Owner and Founder of avIVa Medical, Ellen Neufeld, caught up with GDC to tell us more about its wide variety of services at its home office in Centennial. You can try out some of the sculpture treatments for free at the “Let’s Get Real BTL National Bus Tour Event”. It’s Monday, June 13 starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy a Barre3 class, food truck, raffles, special pricing, swag, and the chance to try out EMSCULPT neo and EMSELLA. The event is free, but you do need to RSVP online.
Testing begins for Central 70 express lanes

Avs fever takes off as team enters Stanley Cup Final. Veteran PTSD treatment target of new ‘Mind Spa’. Porch pirates steal package of baby formula off Colorado …. 21 years later, Colorado Avalanche head to Stanley …
Avs postgame bar break in

Following last night's Avs win vandals trashed one of Denver's sports bars. We're told two men, one in Avs gear, broke into a closed section of Blake Street Tavern to steal alcohol and deface property.
Castle Rock girl makes bracelets to raise money for Ukraine

Many people are at a loss when it comes to helping the hurting nation of Ukraine, but one Castle Rock girl is taking matters into her own hands. Amalei Lagrimas is just 12 years old, but she’s already raised more than $1,000 to send medical supplies to Ukraine. She’s raising the money by making and selling blue and yellow bracelets. You can help support her cause by buying some of her bracelets. She’ll be selling them at the South University Farmers Market in Greenwood Village on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.
20% afternoon t-storms; Weekend heat wave

21 years later, Colorado Avalanche head to Stanley …. Severe storms possible; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Denver City Council passes measure to expand housing …. I-270 closed at Vasquez Boulevard due to rollover, …. Could the new Broncos owner build a new stadium?. Avs Stanley Cup gear already available to...
I-270 closed at Vasquez Boulevard due to rollover, spilled asphalt

I-270 closed at Vasquez Boulevard due to rollover, spilled asphalt. I-270 closed at Vasquez Boulevard due to rollover, …. Porch pirates steal package of baby formula off Colorado …. Stanley Cup Final: Colorado Avalanche. Gasbuddy Q&A. 21 years later, Colorado Avalanche head to Stanley …. 4 cities consider new ordinances...
Porch pirate steals package of baby formula

A porch pirate struck a Denver home, stealing a newborn’s much-needed formula. Couple attacked by moose while walking with their …. Hot air balloon lands next to highway near Bear Creek …. Four cities consider new gun laws. Seasonal sunshine today, heating up through the weekend. Stanley Cup Final...
Fountain police dog gets bullet protective vest

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fountain police dog will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from a non-profit organization. The lucky pup, Goose, is getting the vest thanks to the organization Vested Interest in K9s, and sponsor John Allamani of Colorado Springs. The program works with dogs in...
Tow truck driver shot in Aurora

A tow truck driver was shot and wounded at an Aurora apartment complex in March. Couple attacked by moose while walking with their …. Hot air balloon lands next to highway near Bear Creek …. Four cities consider new gun laws. Seasonal sunshine today, heating up through the weekend. Stanley...
