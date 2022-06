The Burroughs High School cheerleaders held its first summer practice Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the gym. This was the first summer practice for the Lady Burros varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders under new head coach Stacey Crow and her coaching staff. The coaching staff had the Lady Burros cheerleaders begin the morning with a run before going into stretches. After the stretches, the cheerleaders worked on conditioning with push ups and shoulder taps. After they worked on parts of their cheer routine from placement and extension on jumps in unity. In between the condition and routines, the cheerleaders took water breaks and were able to speak with the coaches to see what they where they can improve. To end practice the cheerleaders and the coaching staff worked on getting to know each other. After practice Crowe spoke on the excitement her staff and her had at being able to work with the cheerleaders.

