MAN JAILED FOR MENACING/ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
kqennewsradio.com
3 days ago
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with second-degree disorderly conduct and for menacing on Sunday. A DCSO report said just before 6:00 p.m. a 37-year old suspect was allegedly extremely intoxicated and got in a...
Roseburg Police jailed a man for reported disorderly conduct on Tuesday. An RPD said at about 2:40 p.m. the 42-year old was allegedly in the lobby of a business in the 600 block of West Madrone yelling and screaming. The suspect reportedly started with flipping over chairs inside the building. Officers made contact with the man outside the building where he allegedly continued to be disorderly. He was eventually taken into custody for what was called, “alarming behavior”.
A man was jailed and a woman was cited following an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 8:45 p.m. a victim said a man exited a vehicle and walked onto her property in the area of Northeast Follett Street and Joseph Street north of Roseburg. The victim said the man took a jump box valued at $250.
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. The RPD report said at about 7:30 p.m. officers contacted the 39-year old after she allegedly stole a cell phone from a business in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman returned the phone but the business wanted to pursue charges so she was taken into custody. Officers learned the suspect was on parole and her parole officer wanted her detained.
Originally published as a Yreka Police Department Facebook post:. “May 28th, 2022 Yreka Police Department received a call about a subject acting suspicious in the northern area of Yreka. While units were conducting a security check of the reported area, Blain St. Germain of Hornbrook was contacted. During a probation...
A Grants Pass man was jailed for drug crimes by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said just before 9:00 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the report of two subjects smoking something off of tin foil in a vehicle in the 400 block of Alder Lane in Canyonville. When the deputy arrived, he found two people passed out in an SUV. He noticed that they had tin foil in their lap with burnt residue on it. When questioning the suspects, the man said he had oxycodone pills in his pocket. He was detained and 6.6 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in a fanny pack. The suspect’s parole officer asked that he be detained.
A woman was jailed in an alleged fraud case on Monday. Information from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in May a victim reported possible fraudulent activity on a credit card. The victim was able to provide more information which documented multiple purchases at a store and identified the suspect as being 33-year old Samantha Craig.
On Tuesday. a Douglas County Grand Jury found that an officer involved fatal shooting in May was justified. Wednesday morning, District Attorney Rick Wesenberg and Sheriff John Hanlin met with local media to provide an update on the events of Wednesday May 25th. Wesenberg said that morning just after 7:50 a.m. the wife of 60-year old Spencer Heckathorne called 911 and said he was acting delusional and making threats at their home in the 600 block of Weaver Road near Myrtle Creek. The woman said Heckathorne had shot flames in her direction from a butane lighter and had threatened to kill her before she was able to run away.
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said after careful and thorough deliberation, the grand jury found that the shot fired by Deputy Brian Melvin, killing 60-year-old Spencer Heckathorne, was not only justified but unavoidable. "Not only was Heckathorne delusional, but he also has an extremely violent criminal...
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos Bay Police Department reports that Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend, has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Coos Bay. He is charged with second degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10. On Wednesday night at 8:10...
A woman was charged with felony DUII by Roseburg Police on Saturday night. An RPD report said just before 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Northeast Malheur after a caller said a woman was driving to the residence while intoxicated. Officers identified the driver as Monica Schmidt, who showed signs of impairment. Schmidt allegedly refused to perform standard field sobriety tests and later refused to provide a blood sample. She was also charged with reckless driving, driving while suspended-misdemeanor, and refusal to provide a blood sample.
The driver was cited following a DUII wreck on Interstate 5 northbound Wednesday. An OSP report said just after 5:00 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle accident just south of Glendale. The driver was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass with minor injuries. The report said evidence indicated...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says today a Crater Lake Avenue crash is responsible for a pedestrian death. It says a pedestrian died late last night in the 600 block of Crater Lake Avenue where a motorcycle collided with the pedestrian. MPD says when its officers responded to the...
On June 8, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm a 911 call was transferred to the North Coos Dispatch Center. The caller reported that he had found a deceased female in the residence located at 1749 Idaho Drive in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased female, who they identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves. Officers on scene believed that her death was caused by homicidal violence. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
Roseburg Police cited a man for drug violations on Saturday. An RPD report said at 9:00 p.m. officers attempted to contact the suspect at a business in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Information had been received that that the 43-year old suspect was in possession of fentanyl. After a search, the man was allegedly found in possession of 10.4 grams of fentanyl, a scale, and multiple small baggies.
ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.
A woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Sunday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 8:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of North Main Street n Canyonville. It was reported that two females had been involved in a physical disturbance. A victim claimed a 29-year old woman had punched her and dragged her by the jacket.
CCSO release – Location: Rosa Road, Bandon, Oregon; Suspect(s): Robert Senn, 41 years old; Victim(s): Thomas Williams; Narrative: On June 5, 2022, at about 8:49 pm, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bandon Police Department responded to Rosa Road in response to a report of an assault perpetrated by an unknown male. The investigation revealed that a male who had been located on the victim’s property assaulted the victim after being confronted for trespassing. The male left the area on foot. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and his K9 partner Cena conducted a criminal apprehension track and located the suspect, 41 year old Robert Senn on Astor Lane. Senn was arrested for Assault IV and transported to the Coos County Jail.
FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
Comments / 1