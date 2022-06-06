MAN JAILED FOR MENACING/ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Grants Pass man was jailed for drug crimes by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said just before 9:00 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the report of two subjects smoking something off of tin foil in a vehicle in the 400 block of Alder Lane in Canyonville. When the deputy arrived, he found two people passed out in an SUV. He noticed that they had tin foil in their lap with burnt residue on it. When questioning the suspects, the man said he had oxycodone pills in his pocket. He was detained and 6.6 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in a fanny pack. The suspect’s parole officer asked that he be detained.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO