The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for input on a planned bridge rehabilitation and detour in Mercer County. The bridge, located on Rutledge Road/Valley Road near the border of Jefferson and Delaware townships, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 258, is expected to undergo rehabilitation in 2023, however, PennDOT is asking for public input and comments on the project in advance of the work.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO