A coyote spotted for several weeks lurking around a school playground in Arlington, Massachusetts, has been put down by authorities after it was being fed by nearby residents. Police are now urging residents to avoid feeding the animals after the one coyote kept returning to a Crosby Street neighborhood in northeast Arlington. The concern was that it was getting too comfortable with humans and too close to John A. Bishop Elementary School.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO