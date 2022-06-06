ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s medical marijuana application portal already has more than 1,800 users

By Sara DiNatale
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBshg_0g288gBE00
A look inside the the 163,000 square-foot Mockingbird Cannabis facility, currently under construction in Raymond, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

Mississippi’s medical marijuana license portal is shy of a week old but more than 1,800 people have already registered for online accounts to apply for licenses, the state Department of Health announced Monday.

“If you can shop on Amazon you can probably work through the portal,” said Kris Jones, the director of Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program.

The program is still in its early stages and leaders don’t expect medical marijuana to be available to purchase for another six months.

“I know everyone would love for it to be up in running,” said Jim Craig, the director of the Office of Health Protection. “It looks like it will be the end of the year that we see products.”

About 85% of those who have made accounts on the new portal are patients seeking cannabis treatment. But 15 businesses and nine medical practitioners have completed their applications, Jones said during a Monday press conference. A dozen people have also submitted applications for work permits, which are required for marijuana-related jobs.

The new portal is the first step for patients to eventually receive a medical marijuana card; for doctors, optometrists and nurse practitioners to become certified providers; for facilities to receive licensing to grow, process and test marijuana; and for businesses and their workers to become certified to transport cannabis and dispose of its waste.

The portal does not handle applications for those hoping to open dispensaries. Those applications will be processed by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The department is scheduled to begin accepting those applications on July 1.

Jones said all applications that have come through the portal are still under review and the number of applications is growing daily.

While hopeful medical marijuana patients can make accounts and begin the application process through the new portal, none of them can receive their license to buy medical cannabis until they’ve met with a certified doctor or practitioner.

No one is certified yet to offer that care but doctors’ applications will be processed within 30 days, according to the program’s rules. Jones said approved providers and dispensaries will eventually be listed on the health department website to assist patients.

Craig touted the regulation requirements deployed to manage the state’s processing labs, which are among the businesses that can now apply to be licensed. These labs will test THC levels – the chemical in marijuana that produces the feeling of being high – as well as for possible contaminants in products.

Craig called this one of the key pieces to product safety in the state. Another safety measure is limiting advertising and marketing options so medical marijuana “isn’t something very attractive to kids,” Craig said.

Medical marjinaua businesses cannot be on social media, for example. Businesses are limited to creating just a website and logo.

More than two dozen Mississippi cities opted out of the medical marijuana program. Although that limits where medical marijuana businesses can open and operate, it does not prevent licensed patients in those areas from using and buying medical marijuana.

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Comments / 1

Related
thefreshtoast.com

How To Get A Medical Marijuana Card In Your State

Getting a medical marijuana card in your state requires you to complete several steps, which start with finding out if you qualify for one. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The use of cannabis as alternative medicine has increased over time as legalization laws...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Mississippi Today

EPA looking to prioritize old Hattiesburg facility for hazardous waste clean-up

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to add a defunct chemical manufacturing plant in Hattiesburg to its priority list of hazardous waste sites around the country. Hercules, Inc. produced hundreds of chemical products, such as paints, varnishes, and pesticides in the city from 1923 until 2009. Since its closure, multiple EPA inspections have turned up benzene and over a dozen other contaminants in the underlying groundwater.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi Today

‘We need it’: How one custodian is fighting fear to get a pay raise at University of Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG — Janice Jones scanned the growing crowd, her brown eyes squinting in the bright sun. About 30 people, some wearing red t-shirts and holding signs, were gathering at a fountain near University of Southern Mississippi’s Danforth Chapel for a protest. The group planned to march to President Rodney Bennett’s office and deliver more than 250 pledge cards calling on him to raise the university’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Advertising And Marketing
Mississippi Today

COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Mississippi

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi have increased rapidly over the past two weeks, though overall numbers still remain low. Mississippi has seen the largest percentage increase in the nation for new COVID-19 cases over that time period, according to local and state health agency data compiled by the New York Times. Mississippi’s cases increased 251% compared to 59% nationally.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Mississippi Today

‘I’m scared I’m going to freaking die’: As UMMC and Blue Cross dispute continues, Mississippi man can’t get answers to life-and-death questions

Frank Dungan, a former disaster and emergency planner for the federal government, is used to solving problems. The 61-year-old Madison resident helped communities recover after being blown away by tornadoes or flooded by hurricanes. He maintains a tough exterior – and a sense of humor – that doesn’t dare show any vulnerability.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy