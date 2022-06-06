ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Container depot fire spotlights Bangladesh industrial safety

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jLWP_0g288blb00
World News

Authorities in Bangladesh struggled on Monday to determine the cause of a fire that killed at least 41 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others at a shipping container storage depot.

Efforts to fully extinguish the fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture near the country’s main Chittagong Seaport, continued on Monday after it broke out around midnight on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals.

The explosions were felt as far as two-and-a-half miles away, officials and local media said.

Authorities said there were more than 4,000 containers at the depot, of which about 1,000 were filled with materials including chemicals.

Nearly 40 hours after the initial explosion, smoke was still coming out of some containers. Explosives experts from the military were called in to assist the firefighters.

Officials said the number of casualties rose dramatically over the weekend because many workers and firefighters were unaware of the chemicals stored at the depot and went too close to the containers. A total of 21 firefighters were either killed or injured.

Elias Chowdhury, the area’s civil surgeon, said the death toll was revised down from 49 on Monday, citing errors in earlier counting. Mominur Rahman, a senior official in Chittagong, about 130 miles south-east of Dhaka, the capital, said some bodies were taken to a hospital where they were counted, and were later taken to a second hospital where they were counted again, resulting in the error.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGoO8_0g288blb00
A fire broke out on Saturday in Chittagong, about 130 miles south-east of, Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP Photo) (AP)

The fire raised concern over whether such storage facilities in Bangladesh observe proper safety standards.

Khairul Alam Sujan, vice president of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, said on Sunday that containers with hazardous chemicals are often kept near those with garment products ready for export.

Firefighters said more than a dozen containers stored hydrogen peroxide, which helped spread the fire, but it was still unclear what caused the initial powerful blast.

The head of the country’s fire service department regretted that firefighters did not have information from the depot’s management about materials stored there while they were fighting the fire.

Bangladeshi media blamed the high death toll on poor industrial safety standards.

“The fire … is the latest in an ever-growing list of tragedies that put Bangladesh’s appalling industrial safety record once again under the spotlight,” the Daily Star newspaper said in an editorial on Monday.

“The poor infrastructure and institutional preparedness for industrial safety … makes such fire incidents almost inevitable,” it said.

The International Labour Organisation said in a 2020 report that Bangladesh needs a “credible and accountable industrial safety governance structure”.

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement.

In the country’s garment industry, which employs about four million people, safety conditions have improved significantly after massive reforms, but experts say other sectors need to make similar changes.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka.

The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

In 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.

In 2021, a fire at a food and beverage factory outside Dhaka killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK’s tax burden: What do the figures show?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would “much rather” see the overall UK tax burden come down “sooner than later” – but forecasts suggest it will carry on rising for some years. The total tax burden in the UK in 2020/21 – the amount of...
INCOME TAX
newschain

Ambani’s Reliance and Apollo make joint £5bn bid for Boots

One of India’s richest men has joined forces with a US private equity firm to launch a £5 billion takeover attempt for pharmacy chain Boots. In April, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s firm Reliance Industries started working with Apollo Global Management on a potential move for the historic UK retailer.
BUSINESS
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Explosions#Spotlights#Hazardous Chemicals#Dutch#Sec
newschain

What the papers say – June 10

The death sentences handed to British men Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner feature across the front pages. The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror cover the story, which the Daily Mail reports has prompted “UK outrage”. Metro calls the pair “Putin’s pawns”, while The Independent and the i say...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
newschain

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain joins Oval Invincibles after action cleared

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, having just had his bowling action cleared by the International Cricket Council. Hasnain is one of the tournament’s new ‘wild card’ signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the tournament.
WORLD
newschain

Jason Roy and Chris Jordan star as Surrey see off rivals Middlesex

Jason Roy and Chris Jordan reminded the England selectors of their white-ball talents as Surrey strengthened their position as Vitality Blast South Group leaders with a 20-run win over London rivals Middlesex. Roy crunched 81 in 45 balls at Lord’s, his innings forming the backbone of a formidable 208 for...
SPORTS
newschain

Scotland U21 call-up caps memorable season for Kieran Freeman

Kieran Freeman admits his late Scotland Under-21 call-up was an unexpected bonus at the end of an already memorable campaign. Despite turning 22 in March, the Dundee United wing-back had never previously represented his country at under-21 level after injuries derailed his progress through the age groups. However, he was...
SPORTS
newschain

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson out of second Test with Covid

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Friday after the Black Caps captain tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the match. New Zealand Cricket said Williamson used a rapid antigen test after experiencing minor symptoms and he has begun...
SPORTS
newschain

Kane Williamson keen to play more Test cricket

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says his side would welcome the chance to play more Test cricket, contrasting ICC chair Greg Barclay’s suggestion that there would be a reduction in the format in the near future. Barclay, a Kiwi administrator who took office at the International Cricket Council in...
SPORTS
newschain

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick one stroke off lead at Canadian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick closed the first day of the RBC Canadian Open one stroke behind leader Wyndham Clark, while defending champion Rory McIlroy was tied for fifth. Clark opened with a run of five birdies in nine holes and ended the day bogey-free on 63, while Fitzpatrick started and finished with birdies to follow closely behind.
GOLF
newschain

Keir Starmer to meet political leaders during visit to Belfast

Sir Keir Starmer is to meet Northern Ireland political leaders amid a deepening row over post-Brexit trading arrangements for the region. The Labour leader will meet Alliance leader Naomi Long, SDLP chief Colum Eastwood and acting Stormont speaker Alan Chambers in Belfast. He held meetings with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey...
POLITICS
newschain

Stephen Kenny says the Republic of Ireland remain on track for future success

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is convinced his blueprint for future success remains on track despite a depressing start to the new Nations League campaign. Successive League B defeats by Armenia and Ukraine have left Kenny’s challenge to his players to win the group looking a very long shot and extended their wait for a victory in the competition to 12 games and counting.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy