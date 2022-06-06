Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Ross Parks of New Concord will be competing at the 2022 LMA Annual Convention and 58th annual World Livestock Auctioneer Championship in Shipshewana, Ind., June 9-11. Auctioneer contestants are judged on the clarity and quality of their chant, presentation, ability to catch bids/conduct the sale and how likely the judge would be to hire the auctioneer. Judges for the qualifying event were livestock market owners, managers, dealers and/or allied industry members from across the nation.

