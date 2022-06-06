New Veteran’s Memorial Park in Vergas to be Dedicated Saturday

Following the City of Crookston’s announcement Friday, June 3 that outlined the present ordinance in effect for transient merchants like food trucks and the city’s statement that said a license would be needed prior to operating in the city, the Times sat down with interim City Administrator Corky Reynolds to get answers to questions on the license fee and timeframe, if there were/are any exceptions and how the announcement came about. The top three reasons for the renewed enforcement of the ordinance, Reynolds said, was for public health and safety, appeasing to brick and mortar restaurants, and to keep the interests of the mobile food vendors balanced.
