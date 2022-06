JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man convicted of killing an 81-year-old woman he befriended at a Clinton health club will have another day in court – but it will be virtual. The Mississippi Supreme Court has granted a request to the Hinds County Circuit Court to allow a virtual hearing for James Hutto, to determine whether he should be granted new attorneys to appeal his case.

