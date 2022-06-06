ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Climber rescued after falling 600-feet on Mt. Hood

By Hailey Dunn
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rescued from the Devil’s Kitchen area of Mt. Hood after falling nearly 600-feet on Tuesday, May 24, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post , CCSO said deputies were called to the mountain just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after several people saw a man fall.

Witnesses reportedly told officials the climber summited the mountain, and was descending the peak of Pearly Gates and Hogsback area when he fell into a snowfield at about 9,400 feet elevation.

There was reportedly an issue with the climber’s boot amid his descent. When he reached down to adjust his boot, officials say he lost his grip on the ice axe causing him to fall.

CCSO said witnesses gave the climber aid, food and water while waiting for help.

Rescuers reached the man around 1 p.m., and stabilized him before taking him down to Timberline Lodge. Once there, authorities said the climber was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

