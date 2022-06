>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf says Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, House Republican Caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman says the money should be used to protect the state from any economic uncertainty in the future. Any ARP money not used by December 31st, 2024 must be returned to the federal government.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO