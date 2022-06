INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andre A. Smith died just before 1 a.m. Friday, and his family had rushed to the crime scene on East 82nd Street. Many of his surviving family members saw his lifeless body trapped under a car, a memory that will haunt them forever. Court documents say a woman, now charged with murder, had tracked her boyfriend to a bar, where she hit him with a car three times.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO