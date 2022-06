THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman poured hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping, leaving him severely burned, police said. Andrew Kirby, 32, called the Thomasville Police Department early Monday, the High Point Enterprise reported. Officers arrived at a house to find Kirby sitting outside in his wheelchair pleading for help, police said, adding that he had third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.

