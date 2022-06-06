ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announces plans for tuition freeze

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster-based Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announced Monday it will freeze tuition and room and board rates for the second straight year. The freeze was enthusiastically adopted by the College Board of Trustees at its May 2022...

